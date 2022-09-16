Jerry Jones reiterates that he’ll never sell the Cowboys

Posted by Mike Florio on September 16, 2022, 8:07 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 20 Preseason - Cowboys at Chargers
Getty Images

From time to time, someone tries to apply a value to the Dallas Cowboys. From time to time, we’ll point out that it doesn’t matter, because the franchise isn’t for sale.

In his most recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner Jerry Jones said once again that he won’t be selling America’s Team.

“We used to have fans call in and I’d answer a question,” Jones said of his twice-per-week segments on the team’s flagship station. “I’d be mad too. I will tell you right now, the best way to get something done is to have [the question] come straight to me. Those same fans know I’ll never sell this team. I sure would welcome the segment. I live with it every day. Let me say this, I’m so sensitive to our fans. I will tell you … you look around, and [see that] rehiring or shuffling out General Managers on top of shuffling out coaches — I haven’t seen that be the secret to success in the league.”

There hasn’t been a shuffling out of General Managers in Dallas because the owner has been the G.M. for 33 years. And he hasn’t fired coaches more often because, frankly, he doesn’t like to pay the buyouts.

Whether he’s willing to pay current coach Mike McCarthy to not coach the team beyond the third year of his contract remains to be seen. In 2019, and as explained in Playmakers, Jones was ready to hire Sean Payton. Payton will be available for 2023. It will be interesting to see whether Jones is willing to pay whatever it takes to get Payton, and whatever it takes to get McCarthy to go away.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Jerry Jones reiterates that he’ll never sell the Cowboys

  2. Well Jerry’s secret of success hasn’t worked either. So there you have it. Despair for the cowboys fans, rejoicing of all others.

  3. Lets be honest without Drew Brees, Sean Payton isn’t winning anything.

    Enjoy your 5-12 season Jerrah!

  4. Jerry’s an intelligent man. We see teams hire and fire coaches and General Managers all the time yet continue to lose. Jerry has three Lombardi trophies from two different coaches, but only one GM. Look at the Steelers. They’ve only had 3 coaches in about the last 50 years, and they’re all HOFers, and they’ve all won super bowls, just like Jerry Jones. Continuity is more important than change for the sake of change.

  8. If you think things are bad now just wait until Jerruh puts the franchise in trust to be managed in perpetuity by his nose-picking heirs.

  9. Jerry is not selling and neither are his descendants. Why sell an asset that never goes down in value.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.