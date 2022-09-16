Justin Britt will miss Week 2 for personal reasons

Getty Images

The Texans won’t have center Justin Britt against the Broncos this Sunday.

Britt did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of personal reasons and Texans head coach Lovie Smith said at a Friday press conference that Britt will remain out through the weekend.

Smith didn’t share any other details and right tackle Tytus Howard said the team will be there for him when he’s ready to return.

“It’s always a concern. Justin’s one of our boys. He’s a brother to all of us, so we’re concerned about him. We trust he’s taking the time to do whatever he needs to get himself right and we’re here waiting on him when he gets back,” Howard said, via Mark Berman of KRIV.

Scott Quessenberry will likely step into the lineup for Britt against Denver.