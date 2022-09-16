Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage

Posted by Josh Alper on September 16, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 15 Chargers at Chiefs
Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was hurting after a shot to the ribs late in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs and head coach Brandon Staley offered an update on his condition on Friday afternoon.

Staley said that Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage, which he noted was better than a fractured bone. He termed Herbert day-to-day and said the team will know more about his outlook next week.

One plus to playing on Thursday is that Herbert will have some extra time to heal before the Chargers return to the field. They host the Jaguars on September 25.

Herbert missed one play as the result of the injury, but returned and threw a touchdown pass that cut the Chiefs lead to 27-24 before Kansas City recovered an onside kick to put the game on ice.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Justin Herbert has fractured rib cartilage

  2. your playing the jags… let the man rest… your defense should be able to outscore the jags.

  3. Wow.

    To downplay fractured cartilage for your own QB is just crazy. The level of delusion that teams use in fear of not wanting to use the “next man up” phrase, is really something.

    It’s one thing to try to hide an injury to avoid giving a team a possible advantage, but to- downplay how serious an injury is to your QB, possibly seeing it linger longer because the casual attitude towards it, is just bizarre.

    Go look the recovery time for and think about a QB needs to be able to do. It’s not like this guy sits in an office cubicle all day and just needs basic pain management to have it heal over a month’s time.

    Herbert plays QB in the NFL.

  4. Justin Herbert plays the way the game should be played. With grit, grind, and determination. It’s refreshing to see a tough, Favre-esque presence break through the snowflake generation. Consider me a big fan. Let’s Go Justin!

  6. This illustrates how violent the sport is if even when a player wears pads around the ribs he still gets injured.

  9. An extra weekend and sit him against the Jags like the previous poster said. If that isn’t enough time then it’s more serious than it initially is believed (which apparently Staley doesn’t believe).

  10. And for what it’s worth, I’m all in on Herbert even as a Chiefs fan. He and Mahomes are going to have an interesting decade to say the least.

  14. I’ve sustained multiple rib cartilage injuries over the years, and they are extremely painful, and they often take longer to heal than broken ribs. The “good” news is that they are not as dangerous as broken ribs if Herbert plays.

    A pain shot before the game and he will play just fine.

    The downside is that if Herbert takes a large hit to the same spot, the ribs may fracture.

  15. Herbert is tough as nails. Watched the whole game, saw the hit, and his response afterwards. Took more punishment. Man, that kid may not have earned a win for his team but he earned a lot of respect that will pay dividends down the road.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.