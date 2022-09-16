KJ Hamler ruled out; Randy Gregory is questionable

Getty Images

Broncos receiver KJ Hamler played 40 of 66 snaps Monday night despite being questionable with knee and hip injuries. He will not play this week.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Hamler and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz won’t play against the Texans.

Meinerz’s injured hamstring is expected to keep him out for a few weeks, with Graham Glasgow replacing him at right guard.

Linebacker Josey Jewell (calf), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist) and defensive lineman DeShawn Williams (back) are all questionable.

Alex Singleton will start if Jewell can’t play, and Cam Fleming is expected to start at right tackle again with Turner still working his way back.