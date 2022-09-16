Mac Jones back at Patriots’ facility after missing one day with illness

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 16, 2022, 11:34 AM EDT
New England Patriots Practice
Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is back at work.

Jones, who missed practice yesterday with an illness, is back at the facility today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Asked if there are any concerns about Jones missing the first practice of his career yesterday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t sound overly worried.

“Yeah, there are things that he needs, but we have to get everyone else ready too,” Belichick said.

Behind Jones on the depth chart are veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe. Hoyer would start on Sunday against the Steelers if Jones can’t go.

Jones has never missed a game in his NFL career, starting every game as a rookie in 2021 and starting last week against the Dolphins.

