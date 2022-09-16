Mike Evans, Julio Jones return to practice

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have five receivers on the injury report. Three of them didn’t practice at all on Thursday. At least two of them are back on Friday.

Mike Evans (calf) and Julio Jones (knee) were spotted at practice, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Chris Godwin (hamstring) was not spotted during the portion of practice open to reporters. Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) were limited on Thursday.

The Bucs face the Saints on Sunday. Of the five injured receivers, none have fully participated in practice this week.

The next step will be the application of labels on Friday (out, doubtful, questionable, or no designation), and then whether any questionable or doubtful players will make the trip to New Orleans on Saturday.