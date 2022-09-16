Najee Harris off injury report, set to play Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on September 16, 2022, 3:37 PM EDT
The Steelers won’t have linebacker T.J. Watt against the Patriots, but they will have running back Najee Harris.

Harris hurt his foot this summer and then hurt it again in Week One against the Bengals, which created some concern that he’d have to miss this weekend’s game. Harris was confident that he’d be fine, however, and the practice week bore that out.

Harris returned to full practice participation on Friday and the Steelers did not give him an injury designation for their matchup with New England.

No other Steelers received injury designations either. Cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle), linebacker Robert Spillane (eye), and offensive lineman Mason Cole (ankle) were on the injury report during the week, but all join Harris as being healthy enough to go on Sunday.

