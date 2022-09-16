Pete Carroll: We know Trey Lance is very dangerous

Getty Images

The Seahawks and 49ers will meet for the first time this season in Week Two, which will give Seattle its first chance to see Trey Lance as a full-time starter.

Lance and the San Francisco offense were only able to generate 10 points in sloppy conditions in Chicago last week. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll isn’t overlooking last year’s No. 3 overall pick.

“We understand this guy and respect him at this point,” Carroll said Wednesday, via Tom Dierberger of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We know that he’s very dangerous and makes a lot of guys effective in the game because he’s such a threat. So, we have to deal with that.”

Lance finished Week One 13-of-28 passing for 164 yards with an interception. With Elijah Mitchell exiting the game due to injury, Lance finished as the leading rusher with 13 carries for 54 yards.

“He ran the ball 13 times in the game,” Carroll said. “So, they are using him. That’s a major concern. He’s really effective in getting the ball downfield. He’s had big plays all throughout his time playing. He had a couple big ones this last week.

“We’ve seen him quite a bit now. … He’s a very versatile athlete. They know what they’ve got.”

Apparently, so do the Seahawks. We’ll see if San Francisco’s offense will be more effective in better conditions in the Bay Area on Sunday.