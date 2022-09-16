Shaquille Leonard out, Michael Pittman Jr. and DeForest Buckner questionable

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard said on Thursday that he’s “feeling better than last week,” but he’s not feeling well enough to return to the lineup.

Head coach Frank Reich said that Leonard will miss his second straight game when the Colts face the Jaguars on Sunday. Leonard had back surgery in June and only came off the physically unable to perform list at the end of August, so he hasn’t gotten too many practice sessions under his belt at this point.

The Colts are holding out hope that wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip), and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) will be able to play this weekend. All three players are listed as questionable after missing practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver Alec Pierce was able to practice on a limited basis on Thursday, but he’s been ruled out with a concussion.