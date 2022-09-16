Takk McKinley signs with Titans’ practice squad

Getty Images

Former first-round draft pick Takkarist McKinley is getting another opportunity in the NFL.

McKinley has signed with the Titans’ practice squad.

A defensive end who as a 2017 first-round pick of the Falcons, McKinley played in Atlanta until he was waived in 2020. The Raiders claimed him but never played him, and he signed with the Browns in 2021. He’s coming off a torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2021 season in December.

McKinley had 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble before the injury last season.