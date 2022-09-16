Tee Higgins questionable for Sunday

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals receiver Tee Higgins seems like he has a decent shot at being on the field for Sunday’s matchup against the Cowboys.

After suffering a concussion in the season-opening loss to the Steelers, Higgins was a full participant in Friday’s practice, according to Cincinnati’s injury report. Higgins is listed as questionable for Week Two.

Higgins caught a pair of passes for 27 yards in his 26 offensive snaps before exiting the game.

The Bengals also have defensive tackle Josh Tupou (shin) and tight end Devin Asiasi (quad) listed as questionable. Tupou was a full participant in Friday’s session while Asiasi was limited all week.

Receiver Trent Taylor (hamstring) has no game status and is expected to play. He didn’t practice on Wednesdays but was limited on Thursday and Friday.