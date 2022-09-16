Terry McLaurin is this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin celebrated his birthday by launching a new foundation with an event benefitting children around the Washington D.C. area.

McLaurin invited children from the Court Appointed Special Advocatesof DC and Big Brothers Big Sisters, National Capital Area to FedEx Field for a celebration that included food, music and a tour of the team’s locker room. Each participant also received a new pair of shoes and their guardians received a grocery gift card.

The NFL Players Association recognized McLaurin’s effort by naming him their Community MVP for the week.

“I look forward to continuing these endeavors in hopes of putting smiles on the faces of such great people,” McLaurin said in a statement.

The NFLPA will give $10,000 to McLaurin’s foundation or a charity of his choice in honor of the award. He will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.