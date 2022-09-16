Todd Bowles on Chris Godwin: If I had to guess, I’d say he wouldn’t play

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 16, 2022, 12:52 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 11 Buccaneers at Cowboys
Getty Images

The Buccaneers haven’t revealed their game statuses quite yet. But it sounds like two of their key offensive players will have a tough time getting on the field for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

In his Friday press conference, head coach Todd Bowles said receiver Chris Godwin “is in play by a small margin, but we’ll see on Sunday. If I had to guess, I’d say he wouldn’t [play].”

As for Donovan Smith, Bowles said the left tackle “will be close. It’ll be hard for him to make it, but we’ll see.”

Godwin, who was already coming back from a torn ACL, injured his hamstring against the Cowboys last week. Smith suffered a hyperextended elbow during the same contest.

Receivers Mike Evans (calf) and Julio Jones (knee) returned to practice on Friday. Their game statuses along with the rest of the Buccaneers will be revealed later in the day.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.