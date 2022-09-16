Tyler Lockett told teammates Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals as in Seattle

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 16, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT
Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle.

Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what Wilson’s hand signals meant.

“If you see this,” Lockett said while making a hand gesture to Seahawks safety Tariq Woolen, “it’s a go.”

Lockett was then shown on the sideline yelling, “He’s running a go! He’s running a go!” to the Seahawks’ defense after seeing Wilson’s hand signals.

Lockett then walked up and down the sideline informing teammates that Wilson was using the hand signals he used with the Seahawks.

“They got our same stuff. I literally called it,” Lockett said.

After the game, Lockett shook hands with Broncos receivers Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler and warned them that the hand signals the Broncos’ offense used were predictable.

“Change them signals,” Lockett said.

That’s what Wilson should have done before meeting his old team.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Tyler Lockett told teammates Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals as in Seattle

  3. That’s on the Head Coach. Hackett will be lucky to make it through his first season. Broncos better start making their list of candidates to interview.

  7. Wilson doesn’t care, because he knows he looks better throwing a 65 yard incompletion than a completed check down to an RB.

  8. Seattle cheated!

    I just know this is unfair! Seattle Cheats!

    In all seriousness, it goes right along with this Diva-itis we’ve been hearing about with him on the heels of the Brady/Rodgers antics.

  10. So you’re telling me that Seattle is going to look just as bad as everyone expected against every other opponent they face?

  11. It seems like except for the two fumbles on the one yard line the Bronco offense ran up and down the field pretty well. This sounds like it is not true. Like Tyler Lockett made it up just to make himself sound smart and important. If it was really true you would think that Pete Carroll would have noticed it and said something too.

  14. The Broncos running backs were using the hand signals from the song YMCA while rushing at the 1 yard line.

  18. That’s on the Head Coach. Hackett will be lucky to make it through his first season.
    ————————————-

    Really? Is Wilson a rookie?

  19. Embarrassing. Your defense gave up 340 yards passing to Wilson even though they knew his signals?

    Good luck the rest of the season…

  20. citizenstrange says:
    September 16, 2022 at 5:37 pm
    It seems like except for the two fumbles on the one yard line the Bronco offense ran up and down the field pretty well. This sounds like it is not true. Like Tyler Lockett made it up just to make himself sound smart and important. If it was really true you would think that Pete Carroll would have noticed it and said something too.

    ———————-

    Read the article, this is not some claim he made in an interview. It was spotted on video that he was calling the plays from the sidelines.

    Im not going to get into what that means regarding how good/bad either team is. That seems like a separate area.

    And I want to add yet another lol to the comments because I think its hilarious.

  21. Lockett Launcher don’t need to make himself look good, by making Russ look Bad. Russ does that himself.

  22. Thought Kliff might be the first HC gone, but Hackett looks as inept as McCarthy. Never good to be part of the previous regime and an easy fall guy for Wal-Mart Rob. Can’t be Russ since he is locked up for the next few years.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.