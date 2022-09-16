Week 2 injury report roundup: J.K. Dobbins, Marlon Humphrey questionable for Ravens

Getty Images

Week Two of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Chiefs and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

Dolphins at Ravens

The Dolphins ruled TE Cethan Carter (concussion) out. RB Salvon Ahmed (heel), T Terron Armstead (toe), TE Hunter Long (ankle), DT Christian Wilkins (back), and WR Cedrick Wilson (toe) are listed as questionable.

The Ravens had an unwelcome change to their injury report on Friday when CB Marlon Humphrey (groin) missed practice. He is listed as questionable along with RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) and CB Marcus Peters (knee). Both those players are looking to make their regular season debuts this weekend. DT Travis Jones (knee), FB Patrick Ricard (calf), and CB Brandon Stephens (quad) are also in that group. T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and WR James Proche (groin) drew doubtful tags.

Buccaneers at Saints

Five Buccaneers wideouts landed on this week’s injury report. Chris Godwin (hamstring) is out while Mike Evans (calf), Breshad Perriman (knee), Russell Gage (knee), and Julio Jones (knee) are all questionable. T Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) and RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) drew the same tag while T Donovan Smith (elbow) and CB Zyon McCollum (hamstring) are considered doubtful to play.

RB Alvin Kamara (rib) and QB Jameis Winston (back) headline the list of questionable Saints. WR Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), RB Dwayne Washington (hamstring), RB Mark Ingram (ankle), and CB Alontae Taylor (hip) are also questionable and CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) has been ruled out.

Colts at Jaguars

The Colts ruled LB Shaquille Leonard (back) and WR Alec Pierce (concussion) out for Sunday. WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad), CB Kenny Moore II (hip), and DT DeForest Buckner (hip) are listed as questionable.

The Jaguars did not issue any injury designations this week.

Patriots at Steelers

QB Mac Jones (illness, back) is set to play for the Patriots, but S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), T Trent Brown (ankle), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), S Adrian Phillips (ribs), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder), and CB Shaun Wade (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Steelers took RB Najee Harris (foot) off the injury report and no other players received an injury designation this week.

Commanders at Lions

Commanders S Kam Curl (thumb) and G Wes Schweitzer (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Lions C Frank Ragnow (groin, toe) is not going to play on Sunday. RB D'Andre Swift (ankle), G Jonah Jackson (finger), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring), and CB Amani Oruwariye (back) are listed as questionable for Sunday.

Jets at Browns

The Jets said TE C.J. Uzomah (hamstring) would be a game-time decision, but he’s set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. P Braden Mann (back), WR Braxton Berrios (heel), tackle George Fant (knee), DL John Franklin-Myers (toe), and S Jordan Whitehead (ankle) are listed as questionable. QB Zach Wilson (knee) has been ruled out.

Browns T Jack Conklin (knee) is listed as questionable and T Chris Hubbard (elbow, illness) has been ruled out. DL Perrion Winfrey did not get a designation after missing Friday’s practice for disciplinary reasons, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said that no call has been made on his status.

Panthers at Giants

LB Brandon Smith (thigh) is doubtful for the Panthers and WR Shi Smith (groin) is questionable after missing practice on Friday.

The Giants listed LB Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) as doubtful, which puts them on track to miss their second straight game. WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable while CB Nick McCloud (hamstring), S Jason Pinnock (shoulder), CB Aaron Robinson (appendicitis), and WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) are all out.

Seahawks at 49ers

Seahawks rookie RB Ken Walker (hernia) is set to make his NFL debut after avoiding an injury designation this week. S Joey Blount (hamstring) is listed as doubtful while cornerbacks Artie Burns (groin) and Justin Coleman (calf) are listed as questionable.

TE George Kittle (groin) is listed as questionable after returning to practice on Friday. OL Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) has been ruled out.

Falcons at Rams

Falcons RB Damien Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for this weekend.

The Rams listed LB Leonard Floyd (knee) as questionable after he hurt his knee in practice this week. WR Van Jefferson (knee) remains out. T Joe Noteboom (knee) and LS Matt Orzech (calf) are listed as questionable and head coach Sean McVay said he expects them to play. C Brian Allen (knee) will miss the game.

Bengals at Cowboys

The Bengals listed WR Tee Higgins (concussion), TE Devin Asiasi (quad), and DT Josh Tupou (shin) as questionable for Sunday.

WR Michael Gallup (knee), QB Dak Prescott (thumb), S Jayron Kearse (knee), G Connor McGovern (ankle), and DE Tarell Basham (thigh) are all out for the Cowboys.

Texans at Broncos

Texans C Justin Britt is out for personal reasons this week. TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) is listed as questionable.

WR KJ Hamler (knee, hip) and G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) will not play for the Broncos. LB Josey Jewell (calf), DE Randy Gregory (shoulder, knee), DL DeShawn Williams (back), CB K’Waun Williams (wrist), and T Billy Turner (knee) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Raiders

The Cardinals ruled wide receivers Rondale Moore (hamstring) and Andy Isabella (back) out for Sunday, but DE J.J. Watt (calf) has a chance to play after drawing a questionable tag. CB Trayvon Mullen (toe), G Justin Pugh (neck), and S Jalen Thompson (toe) are also listed as questionable.

C Andre James (concussion), S Tre’von Moehrig (hip), and LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) are out for the Raiders. RB Brandon Bolden (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

Bears at Packers

Bears WR Velus Jones (hamstring) is listed as doubtful, but the rest of the roster is ready to go.

WR Allen Lazard (ankle), T David Bakhtiari (knee), T Elgton Jenkins (knee), and G Jon Runyan (concussion) are listed as questionable to be in the Packers lineup.