Absent from injury report on Thursday and Friday, Gabe Davis shows up as questionable for Monday night

One of the NFL’s emerging talents at the receiver position may not be adding to his recent exploits on Monday night against the Titans.

In their official injury report prior to Monday night’s game against the Titans, the Bills have listed receiver Gabe Davis as questionable, with an ankle injury. Davis didn’t appear on the injury report on Thursday or Friday. He was limited in practice on Saturday.

Elsewhere on the injury report, defensive tackle Ed Oliver is out for the Bills, with an ankle injury. Defensive tackle Tim Settle in questionable with a calf injury. He was limited in practice on Saturday after missing Thursday and Friday.

Jordan Phillips slides into Oliver’s role as one of the four starters on the defensive line.

Davis had four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo’s season-opening win over the Rams. Davis had four touchdown receptions in the team’s prior game, a classic playoff loss to the Chiefs.