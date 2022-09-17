Colts downgrade Michael Pittman to out

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 17, 2022, 1:20 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
The Colts have lost their last seven road matchups against the Jaguars.

Breaking that streak is now officially going to be a little bit tougher.

Indianapolis has downgraded receiver Michael Pittman from questionable to out. That likely means he isn’t making the trip down to Florida.

Pittman was initially listed as questionable. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice but did not participate on Thursday or Friday.

The Colts previously ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) and receiver Alec Pierce (concussion). Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) and cornerback Kenny Moore (hip) remain questionable.

Indianapolis has Ashton Dulin, Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patmon, and Mike Strachan available at receiver on the 53-man roster. Ethan Fernea and Keke Coutee are on the team’s practice squad.

