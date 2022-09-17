Commanders make Jonathan Allen questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin injury. He fully participated on Friday, and he received no designation for Sunday’s game at Detroit.

He now has.

The Commanders made Allen questionable for the game. It’s unclear why he went from having no designation on Friday to being questionable today.

The Commanders also elevated guard Wes Martin and defensive tackle Benning Potoa’e from the practice squad for Week Two.

No other Commanders player received an injury designation on the final report before Sunday’s game.