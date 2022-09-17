Cowboys sign Cooper Rush to the active roster, elevate Will Grier

Getty Images

The Cowboys had no healthy quarterbacks on their 53-player roster after Dak Prescott injured his throwing hand in the season opener. They remedied that Saturday.

The Cowboys signed backup Cooper Rush to the active roster, and elevated Will Grier from the practice squad as a standard elevation.

Rush will start in place of Prescott, with Grier serving as his backup.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed faith in Rush this week, and, after all, Rush won his only career start. That came last season when he filled in for Prescott, who sat out with a calf injury, against the Vikings. Rush completed 24 of 40 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Cowboys also had no kicker on their roster until Saturday when they signed Brett Maher from the practice squad. Maher was a standard elevation last week when he kicked a 51-yard field goal against the Buccaneers, which was the Cowboys’ only points.

Dallas placed defensive end Tarell Basham (thigh) on injured reserve, so he is required to miss at least four games before returning. The team also released defensive tackle John Ridgeway.

The Cowboys elevated center Alec Lindstrom from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.