Football Matt Ryan used to cross 60,000 passing yards contains a 28-3 reminder

Some references to Atlanta blowing a 28-3 third-quarter lead in Super Bowl LVI to the Patriots are intentional, such as the number of diamonds on the ring. (To the chagrin of Falcons owner Arthur Blank.) Or the average value of one of Tom Brady‘s contracts. ($28.3 million.)

Other references just sort of happen.

Here’s one. Via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com, the ball that Colts quarterback Matt Ryan used on Sunday when crossing the 60,000-yard passing barrier is on display at the Hall of Fame. It has a prominent serial number under the team’s logo.

283.

“I had no idea,” Ryan said when asked about it on Friday. “I never even look at the serial number.” (Surely, he was thrilled to get that question.)

Ryan became the eighth quarterback in NFL history to throw for 60,000 or more yards. He did it in 223 career games. Only Drew Brees managed the feat faster, in 215.

Ryan (60,087) ranks at No. 8 on the all-time yardage list. Barring the unexpected, he’ll catch Dan Marino (61,361) this season, along with Philip Rivers (63,440), and maybe even Ben Roethlisberger (64,088). Ryan has plenty more work to do to get to the next rung on the ladder — Brett Favre, with 71,838. If/when Ryan does, he’ll need just another 103 to jump Peyton Manning.

Whether Ryan finishes with 65,000 or 70,000 or 75,000 or some other thousand, here’s hoping that the three numbers following the comma aren’t 283.