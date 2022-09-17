Geno Smith: Monday night wasn’t the Seahawks’ season, I got right back to work

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith didn’t take much time to celebrate after Monday night’s win over the Broncos.

Smith said on Friday that the Seahawks know Monday night was not their season, and that by Tuesday morning, he was already getting himself ready both physically and mentally for this week’s game against the 49ers.

“I just went back to work the next day,” Smith said. “Got right into the weight room and jumped right into San Fran, and diving into work. That’s the great thing about being in the NFL, every week is a championship week. You’re always going to have a tough opponent. It’s not about what you did last week, it’s what you do in the present moment. So for us it’s about not riding that emotional high and just continuing to focus on the work and the process, and then as the games come along, expecting to win and getting back to work.”

Even after winning in Week One, not many people believe in the Seahawks, which is why they’re nine-point underdogs this week against the 49ers. Smith is going to have to keep working to get people believing he can lead the Seahawks to a big season.