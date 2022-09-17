Jalen Reagor makes quick return to Philadelphia, as a Viking

Getty Images

Thirty-two years after the Eagles gave up on a high-profile receiver who’d resurrect his career, and then some, in Minnesota, it’s happening again. Jalen Reagor, however, has a long way to go to get to the level of Cris Carter.

Still, like Carter in his first year with the Vikings, Reagor gets a chance to return to Philadelphia, coincidentally on a Monday night.

Does Reagor have thoughts of revenge against the team that traded him away after two seasons?

“Of course, why not?” Reagor said Thursday, via Chris Thomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “But I’m not going to go into the game pressing. Just going to let the game come to me. Whatever plays I make, make the best of them.”

Reagor isn’t sure what to expect from the fans. On one hand, it’s not as if he forced his way out. On the other hand, you know, it’s Philly. (And we love it.)

“Who knows?” Reagor said. “It could be good, bad, indifferent. Those things I really don’t worry about because it’s out of my control.”

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni can relate to Reagor’s desire to give the Eagles the business.

“Any time we play a team that I used to coach on, I’m like, ‘Hey, let’s go. I love those guys over there, but I really want to get the best of them because it’s just a continuation of all the times I used to go against them in practice,'” Sirianni told reporters on Saturday. “I think that’s a normal reaction for anybody to have that is coming back to play at their old place. I just think that’s normal. Like I said, I go through it as well.”

When Carter went through it for his first game against the Eagles, Carter caught six passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. (The Vikings lost the game, 32-24.)

Don’t expect Reagor to match Carter’s production. Reagor had zero offensive snaps last week. He was on the field for four special-teams plays. He returned one punt for seven yards, and he had two fair catches.