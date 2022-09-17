Justin Jefferson: I was shocked when Philly didn’t draft me, but I’m happier in Minnesota

Getty Images

In the 2020 NFL draft, the Eagles selected wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick and the Vikings selected wide receiver Justin Jefferson 22nd. That proved to be a big mistake by the Eagles, as Jefferson is the much better player. And Jefferson is grateful the Eagles made that mistake.

Now Jefferson and the Vikings (who now have Reagor as well, acquired in a trade last month) are preparing to play the Eagles on Monday night. And Jefferson is recalling that draft night when the Eagles passed on him and the Vikings picked him.

“Every mock draft had me going to Philly, so when Philly was on the board, getting the phone call, and it being Minnesota, it was definitely a shock. But I’m definitely happy — way happier — to be here than there,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson is looking forward to facing the team that he thought would draft him.

“I’m excited for it. I can’t wait,” Jefferson said.

Eagles fans may be watching in frustration, wondering about how different things would be if the Eagles had made the right choice on draft night two years ago.