Kurt Warner’s son gets the start for Temple today as a true freshman

Getty Images

The son of Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner is getting a quick opportunity to show what he can do in college football.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that E.J. Warner, a true freshman, will start for Temple on Saturday against Rutgers.

Warner got a chance to play against Lafayette last weekend, replacing D’Wan Mathis. Warner completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

He selected Temple over Colorado State, Hawaii, Connecticut, and Marshall.

The younger Warner is six feet tall and 190 pounds. He may not be done growing. Even if he is, he knows a thing or two about overcoming the odds. He has had one of the most memorable examples of it in his house, for his entire life.