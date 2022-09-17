Myles Garrett: Perrion Winfrey needs to learn how to be a pro

Getty Images

It’s unclear whether the Browns will let rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey play on Saturday. It is clear that he has done something to get himself in trouble with the coaching staff.

The players seem to realize there’s an issue, too.

“I think we all have to step up and say something, but sometimes silence speaks louder than words,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said Friday regarding Winfrey, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We’ve used our voice a couple of times and at the end of the day, he’s got to learn how to be a pro. [Coach] Kevin [Stefanski] took it into his own hands and he felt like that was the right thing to do, and I’m behind my coach’s actions totally.”

The Browns have been tight lipped as to the specifics of whatever caused Winfrey to be held out of practice on Friday for disciplinary reasons, and to have his status for Sunday in question.

“It was pretty common knowledge,” Garrett said. “And it was easy to see. It wasn’t like we had to bring it to his attention. It was just, his actions were very apparent.”

Unless a report emerges tonight or tomorrow morning as to Winfrey’s status, we’ll find out whether he is or isn’t active for the home opener against the Jets.

Last week, Winfrey participated in only five defensive snaps during a win over the Panthers.