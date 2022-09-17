Stefon Diggs fined $10,609 for taunting Jalen Ramsey

Getty Images

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs got away with taunting in the season opener, avoiding a penalty flag. The NFL, though, made him pay a price this week.

The league docked Diggs $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Following his 53-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, Diggs taunted Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

It was the final points in a blowout victory for the Bills. Diggs caught eight passes for 122 yards and the score, and Ramsey allowed a perfect passer rating.

Ramsey said Friday that wasn’t the worst game of his career as he took the criticism from the season opener as a backhanded compliment.