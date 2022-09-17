Titans rule out Kristian Fulton, Dontrell Hilliard, Jamarco Jones

Getty Images

The Bills rolled up 413 yards and scored 31 points in their season-opening victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams. The Titans already had their hands full, but they also won’t have their top cornerback.

The Titans ruled out Kristian Fulton, who will miss the game with a hamstring injury. Running back Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring) and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (elbow) also won’t play.

Fulton and Hilliard didn’t practice all week, while Jones’ only practice of the week was a limited one Thursday.

The Titans list rookie receiver Kyle Philips (shoulder) as questionable. He was limited again Saturday.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan (knee) practiced fully Saturday and will play as will offensive guard Nate Davis (knee). Davis returned to a full practice Saturday.