Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. is out for Monday night with quad injury

Posted by Mike Florio on September 17, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT
The Vikings slide into a prime-time contest against the Eagles most healthy. They’ve got only one player on the final Week Two injury report.

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is out for the game with a quad injury. He didn’t practice at all this week,

Booth, a rookie from Clemson, took no defensive snaps in his regular-season debut. He was involved in a pair of special-teams plays.

Vikings first-rounder Lewis Cine, who was inactive for Week One with a knee injury, is good to go. He’s a second-string safety behind Camryn Bynum.

