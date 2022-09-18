49ers roll to 27-7 win over Seahawks

Getty Images

The 49ers reportedly lost quarterback Trey Lance for the rest of the season on Sunday, but they did not lose to the Seahawks.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown and ran for another after replacing Lance in the first quarter of a 27-7 49ers victory. The win evens the 49ers’ record at 1-1 after they lost to the Bears in the season opener.

Garoppolo remained with the 49ers after taking a pay cut this summer and the decision to keep him as the backup paid off handsomely on Sunday. Rather than scramble to find their footing after Lance’s ankle injury, the 49ers had an experienced signal caller who led them on a pair of touchdown drives before halftime and then avoided any mistakes that would have allowed the Seahawks life in the second half.

The 49ers defense did the same as they picked off two passes and held the Seahawks to just 216 total yards. Defensive end Nick Bosa had a pair of sacks and Geno Smith wasn’t able to recapture any of the magic he channelled in the Week One win over the Broncos.

Seattle’s only points came when cornerback Tariq Woolen blocked a Robbie Gould field goal attempt and Mike Jackson returned it 85 yards for a touchdown. Outside of that moment, it was pretty much all 49ers.

Garoppolo was 13-of-21 for 154 yards and Jeff Wilson teamed with Deebo Samuel for 137 yards on 22 carries. Samuel also posted 44 receiving yards as the 49ers offense morphed back into one that looked a lot like the 2021 version with Garoppolo back at the helm.

The veteran’s first start of the year will come in Denver next weekend. The Seahawks will try to find more success at home against the Falcons.