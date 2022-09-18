49ers roll to 27-7 win over Seahawks

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

The 49ers reportedly lost quarterback Trey Lance for the rest of the season on Sunday, but they did not lose to the Seahawks.

Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown and ran for another after replacing Lance in the first quarter of a 27-7 49ers victory. The win evens the 49ers’ record at 1-1 after they lost to the Bears in the season opener.

Garoppolo remained with the 49ers after taking a pay cut this summer and the decision to keep him as the backup paid off handsomely on Sunday. Rather than scramble to find their footing after Lance’s ankle injury, the 49ers had an experienced signal caller who led them on a pair of touchdown drives before halftime and then avoided any mistakes that would have allowed the Seahawks life in the second half.

The 49ers defense did the same as they picked off two passes and held the Seahawks to just 216 total yards. Defensive end Nick Bosa had a pair of sacks and Geno Smith wasn’t able to recapture any of the magic he channelled in the Week One win over the Broncos.

Seattle’s only points came when cornerback Tariq Woolen blocked a Robbie Gould field goal attempt and Mike Jackson returned it 85 yards for a touchdown. Outside of that moment, it was pretty much all 49ers.

Garoppolo was 13-of-21 for 154 yards and Jeff Wilson teamed with Deebo Samuel for 137 yards on 22 carries. Samuel also posted 44 receiving yards as the 49ers offense morphed back into one that looked a lot like the 2021 version with Garoppolo back at the helm.

The veteran’s first start of the year will come in Denver next weekend. The Seahawks will try to find more success at home against the Falcons.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “49ers roll to 27-7 win over Seahawks

  3. This is STILL JIMMY G’s TEAM! Look at the change in ENERGY! The SMILES at him coming in!!! God willing Trey heals up but this is JIMMY’s TIME!!!! GO NINER EMPIRE!!!!!!!

  4. Best wishes for a speedy and full recovery for Lance.

    Who’s the backup behind Jimmy Glass?

  5. “They wrote me off …” yeah that was probably a smart move.

    What a bounce back game against our despised rivals. All the assorted PNW trolls can eat it raw. THIS is a glimpse of your future without Wilson’s greased pig drill to save you.

    I sincerely wish Lance a successful and speedy recovery but am relieved to see Jimmy G back under center. This team wins with him plain and simple, Trey was never worth the obscene amount of draft capital and we don’t know if he ever will be.

    With this defense and run game the playoffs are now feasible.

    GO NINERS!!!!!

  12. Seattle fans: get used to this. You have some solid players but you have a geriatric head coach way past his prime and a placeholder at QB. The legion of boom and Russell Wilson eras are over. You need complete franchise reboot. Start shopping for a new HC and QB.

  15. realitycheckbaby says:
    September 18, 2022 at 7:22 pm
    No lose situation.

    Either surprise to the upside or draft a franchise QB.>>

    One win dynasty. Enjoy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.