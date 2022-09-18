49ers up 20-0 at half after losing Trey Lance

Getty Images

The 49ers had to shift gears at quarterback in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but the loss of Trey Lance hasn’t hurt them on the scoreboard.

Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end Ross Dwelley for a 38-yard touchdown after replacing Lance and the 49ers added another score by fullback Kyle Juszczyk just before halftime to extend their lead to 20-0.

Lance injured his right leg on a running play and had an air cast put on before he was carted off the field. The 49ers ruled him out a short time later and, based on the awkward way his leg buckled, it seems likely that Lance is going to miss a long period of time.

Winning makes it easier to deal with unfortunate injuries and the 49ers are well on their way to one on Sunday. Seahawks turnovers have helped their cause as they’ve given the ball away three times, including a punt that Tyler Lockett muffed after one of his teammates collided with him as he tried to field the kick. Juszczyk’s touchdown came a few plays after that miscue.

Geno Smith threw an interception and running back DeeJay Dallas was intercepted by Charvarius Ward in the end zone. Dallas took the ball from fellow running back Ken Walker as the Seahawks ran an unusual four running back formation once they moved into the red zone.

That backfired along with most of the other things the Seahawks have tried so far on Sunday and the second half will have to go much differently for them to pull off a road win.