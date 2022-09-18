Aaron Jones scores his second touchdown to give Packers a 17-7 lead

Posted by Charean Williams on September 18, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Aaron Jones scored his second touchdown of the night, with 4:36 remaining until halftime, to give the Packers a 17-7 lead.

Jones’ first touchdown came on a 15-yard touchdown run with 14:54 remaining in the second quarter. His second was an 8-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers.

Jones now has six carries for 40 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Rodgers is 9-of-15 for 115 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers made a first down out of a second-and-28 on a 20-yard pass from Rodgers to Romeo Doubs followed by a 9-yard pass to Randall Cobb on third-and-eight. Two plays later, Jones was in the end zone.

2 responses to “Aaron Jones scores his second touchdown to give Packers a 17-7 lead

  1. So it’s official, the Bears overachieved big time vs the Niners. Talent deficiencies are being seriously exposed and it doesn’t look like the new coaching staff did any homework at all.

  2. 24-7 now. Bears fans get a real gift from Trey “ISN’T READY” Lance last week and the real Bears show up for another Roger’s drubbing. Is Rogers ready to sell his ownership of the Bears back to the McCaskeys next year or in 2024?

