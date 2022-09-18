Aaron Rodgers, Packers dominate the first half to take a 24-7 lead to halftime

Getty Images

The Packers dominated the Bears in the first half, taking a 24-7 lead to the locker room at halftime. Green Bay gained 233 yards and held the Bears to 84.

The Bears gained 71 yards on their opening touchdown drive and then 13 yards combined on their final four drives of the half.

Green Bay scored on four of five possessions, going 53, 75, 54 and 67 yards for scores.

Rodgers was 13-of-19 for 164 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Aaron Jones scored on an 8-yard touchdown reception and Allen Lazard, playing his first game of the season, caught a 5-yard touchdown.

Jones also had a 15-yard touchdown run.

Justin Fields completed 5 of 6 passes for 45 yards, including a 30-yarder to Equanimeous St. Brown, who has two catches for 39 yards. David Montgomery has run for 33 yards on five carries.