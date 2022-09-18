Allen Robinson’s first touchdown gives Rams 7-0 lead

Getty Images

In last week’s season opener, Rams receiver Allen Robinson had just two targets and one 12-yard catch.

He’s already reached two targets with a pair of catches on Los Angeles’ first possession against Atlanta.

Robinson caught a 1-yard touchdown on third-and-goal to give the Rams an early 7-0 lead.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s first completion also went to Robinson for a 15-yard gain.

The Rams were efficient on their first possession, facing just the one third down.

Atlanta had a solid first drive going until linebacker Bobby Wagner came in to sack quarterback Marcus Mariota on third-and-11 at the L.A. 19. And then kicker Younghoe Koo Missed a 44-yard field goal wide left to keep the Falcons scoreless.

Rams right guard Tremayne Anchrum was carted off the field and quickly ruled out with an ankle injury. He was making his first career start. Alaric Jackson came in to replace him at right guard.