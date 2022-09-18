Another week, another set of Sunday Ticket issues on DirecTV

Getty Images

The NFL can’t move DirecTV to a new partner soon enough.

For the second straight week to start the 2022 regular season, the NFL’s Sunday Ticket service is having technical issues with its digital viewing, online and app-based.

“Sunday Ticket” is trending on Twitter. Our own MDS added to the discussion with this: “And my @DIRECTV Sunday Ticket app is once again not working, after I got an email from them this week assuring me they fixed the technical glitches from last week.”

There are many other complaints. And there are 16 weeks to go before DirecTV exits the Sunday Ticket business. It has been the only Sunday Ticket provider since the service launched in 1994.

Next year, it will be a streaming-only product, with a company known for streaming not satellite. That sounded like a good idea. Until Thursday night.