Arizona State is parting ways with Herm Edwards

Posted by Mike Florio on September 18, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT
Former NFL player and head coach Herm Edwards, who coached both the Jets and the Chiefs, will soon be ending his foray into college football. And not by choice.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Arizona State is informing its players that the organization is parting ways with Edwards.

Edwards, 68, took over the program in late 2017. He has a record of 26-20 at the college level.

The move comes after a home loss to Eastern Michigan. The program also is under NCAA scrutiny for alleged recruiting violations.

Last year, the Sun Devils went 8-4, before falling to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl.

  1. Herm is a true pro.

    Really enjoy his coverage of the game on TV so hopefully he starts doing that again if he doesn’t land another coaching gig.

  3. For as bad as his Chiefs teams were, he ironically gave them a good defensive core of players that actually contributed: Brandon Flowers, Brandon Carr, Jamaal Charles, Tamba Hali. He may not have been the coach to lead them, but he knows talent when he sees it. He was even very publicly disappointed they didn’t have a chance to draft Matt Ryan.

