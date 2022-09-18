Arizona State is parting ways with Herm Edwards

Getty Images

Former NFL player and head coach Herm Edwards, who coached both the Jets and the Chiefs, will soon be ending his foray into college football. And not by choice.

Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports that Arizona State is informing its players that the organization is parting ways with Edwards.

Edwards, 68, took over the program in late 2017. He has a record of 26-20 at the college level.

The move comes after a home loss to Eastern Michigan. The program also is under NCAA scrutiny for alleged recruiting violations.

Last year, the Sun Devils went 8-4, before falling to Wisconsin in the Las Vegas Bowl.