Bengals tie Cowboys 17-17 on Joe Burrow’s TD pass and 2-point conversion

It took the Bengals 56 minutes and 15 seconds of game clock before they scored their first touchdown but better late than not at all. Joe Burrow‘s 5-yard touchdown throw to Tee Higgins followed by a two-point conversion pass to Tyler Boyd has knotted things in Dallas.

With 3:45 remaining, the Bengals and Cowboys are tied 17-17.

The Cowboys led 17-3 at halftime, but the Bengals have rallied with three scoring drives in the second half.

Evan McPherson has had kicks of 43, 50 and 46 yards, the latter two in the second half, to go with Burrow’s touchdown pass.

Burrow is 21-of-33 for 191 yards and a touchdown. He has survived six sacks and a pounding from the Dallas defense.