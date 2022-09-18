Bengals trail Cowboys 17-3 at halftime, lose Drew Sample

Posted by Charean Williams on September 18, 2022, 5:48 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals gained only 85 yards in the first half and trail the Cowboys 14-3 at halftime. As if that news wasn’t bad enough, they lost tight end Drew Sample.

Sample was carted to the training room with a right knee injury, and the Bengals quickly ruled out his return.

Cincinnati could use somebody stepping up on offense.

Joe Burrow has taken four sacks, including two by Dorance Armstrong, and has a fumble that Joe Mixon recovered for the Bengals. Burrow is 9-of-12 for 72 yards, while rushing three times for a team-high 27 yards.

Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush outplayed Burrow in the first half, completing 12 of 18 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown. Noah Brown scored on a 9-yard pass on the Cowboys’ first possession, and he has four receptions for 79 yards.

Tony Pollard has nine touches for 73 yards.

The Cowboys have 227 yards as a team.

