Broncos lose Jerry Jeudy, Pat Surtain to shoulder injuries

Getty Images

It’s been a frustrating day for the home team in Denver.

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have both been ruled out of today’s game after suffering shoulder injuries.

Surtain and Jeudy are two of the Broncos’ most important players, and they’re a big loss. But that’s not the only reason they’re getting frustrated in Denver. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s play calling drew boos from Broncos fans when they settled for a field goal after going nowhere in a goal-to-go situation late in the first half, and Russell Wilson is having an ugly game.

After getting upset by the Seahawks in Week One, the Broncos are now tied 6-6 with the Texans in Week Two.