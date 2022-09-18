Bucs dominate fourth quarter to earn hard-fought win over Saints

Getty Images

A brawl between the Buccaneers and Saints late in today’s game in New Orleans, and after that a hard-fought game turned into a one-sided affair.

The Bucs and Saints were tied 3-3 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, but after a brawl that resulted in the ejections of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, the end of the game was all Tampa Bay, and the Bucs cruised to a 20-10 win.

First Tom Brady hit Breshad Perriman for a 28-yard touchdown to make it 10-3. Then a Jameis Winston interception set up a Ryan Succop 47-yard field goal to make it 13-3. And then another Winston interception was returned by Mike Edwards for a 68-yard touchdown to make it 20-3.

Winston, who is playing with fractures in his back, struggled throughout the game, throwing three interceptions, getting sacked six times and fumbling once. It was an ugly offensive performance for the Saints.

Brady was struggling for much of the game as well, but he managed to come up with the big touchdown pass in crunch time.

The Bucs improve to 2-0 and they’re now the clear favorites in the NFC South. The Saints fall to 1-1, and they’ll have to go back to the drawing board as they try to fix an offense that has started way too slowly this season.