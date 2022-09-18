Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT

Posted by Josh Alper on September 18, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders
The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record.

Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.

There was a lengthy review of whether Murphy let go of the ball before crossing the goal line, but officials eventually confirmed that the Cardinals are heading home with a 29-23 win. The score allows them to  join the Dolphins and Jets in authoring improbable comeback wins in Week Two.

Murray was just 6-of-9 for 53 yards at halftime, but he went 25-of-40 for 224 yards and a touchdown after the break. He also ran for a touchdown, scrambled for eons to convert a two-point conversion with his legs and hit A.J. Green in the back of the end zone for the game-tying two-pointer at the end of regulation.

The three Cardinals touchdown drives in the second half helped keep the Raiders off the field and they had a pair of three and outs when they did have the ball in their possession. They were still in position to win the game in overtime after safety Duron Harmon broke up a pass to Hollywood Brown on fourth down to kill the first Cardinals drive of the extra session.

Derek Carr hit Renfrow to move the team into field goal range, but the wideout nearly lost a fumble at the end of the play. Carr still went back to him two plays later and Simmons knocked the ball loose as Renfrow tried to pick up a few more yards for Daniel Carlson to use for an attempt to win the game with a field goal.

The Raiders are now 0-2 and they’ll try to win on the road against the Titans next weekend. The Cardinals will host the 1-1 Rams in an NFC West matchup.

  7. Mcdaniel’s playcalling the last 2 weeks has been criminal. Why wont he run the ball when your running back is at like 6 yards a carry? In a good position where 2nd and short is still almost FG range. Derek played well and the defense hung in there while exhausted. Shame renfrow fumbled back to back plays hes gonna get alot of hate for a position he shouldnt have been in. Cant believe we choked that.

  8. When is somebody going to drum it into the defensive players HEAD – that you dont do anything with that ball until you are sure you are across the goal line. Maybe make it mandatory that you hand it to a ref and then do a backflip – That was so close to a touchback – it took a long time to review – totally unnecessary

  10. Someone needs to coach these players to make sure they’re all the way in the end zone before they let go of the ball.

  11. The raiders were asking to lose at that point. Renfrow fumble, dropped Carr INT, Renfrow fumble. But man, Murphy nearly blew it by flipping the ball out of his hand right at the goal line. Run through the line with the ball! That was almost the sports gaffe of the year!

  13. McDaniels is NOT head coaching material…when will teams realize that? He’s best suit is sitting next to Tom Brady on the bench and keeping him company playing with his laptop.

  14. The new head coach has his work cut out for him. When players on New England fumbled and bumbled that bad they were either off the team or lost their starting role. New head coach has to bench guys that just have no discipline. It may mean a lost season, but it’s the only way build a future. Head coach must build a disciplined team or all is lost.

  15. Just run the ball and kick the fg McDaniels. Carlson is one of the best kickers in the league. This one is on Josh!

  18. Raiders would be 2-0 with Rich Bisaccia. Nobody from New England has been successful when Tom Brady wasn’t the QB, and that includes Bill Belichick. So, why do teams keep hiring those guys? They never win. Never.

  19. Where are all the PFT Experts who were writing the Cardinals obituary after the week one loss?

    Reminder: The NFL has a 17 game season and they have to actually play the games for a reason. You are welcome.

  20. Where’s all the Murray haters now?? Sure do like to knock the kid how about giving him some props? This kid is legit when the o line holds up.

  22. Did anyone see any evidence of ‘premier pass rusher’ Chandler Jones or should they put his picture on LV milk cartons?

  23. charliecharger says:
    September 18, 2022 at 8:27 pm
    Raiders would be 2-0 with Rich Bisaccia. Nobody from New England has been successful when Tom Brady wasn’t the QB, and that includes Bill Belichick. So, why do teams keep hiring those guys? They never win. Never.

    BB owned 2 SB rings before becoming a head coach and we saw last year BB undress Brady with Mac Jones outplaying Brady on the same tv screen.

    BB drafted, developed and promoted Brady 2 decades ago. Brady was a 6th rd pick who was lucky to be drafted by BB.

    BB made who Tom Brady came to be. Everything Brady ever learned as a player came from BB, not Brady ‘s daddy or Lloyd Carr.

    Preposterous revisionist history.

