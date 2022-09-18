Cardinals storm back to force overtime in Las Vegas

Getty Images

The Cardinals were a no-show in the first half against the Raiders, but they came to life in the second half.

Arizona cut a 20-0 halftime lead to 23-15 over the course of the second half and then drove all the way down to the Raiders’ 6-yard-line in the final minute. It looked like the Raiders had sealed the win after Kyler Murray threw an incompletion on fourth down, but a defensive holding penalty gave the Cardinals new life with 16 seconds to play.

A.J. Green couldn’t hold onto a first down pass in the end zone, Raiders safety Johnathan Abram broke up a pass to Zach Ertz on second down, and Murray fired another incompletion on third down to set up another fateful fourth down. Murray ran for a three-yard score as time expired on that snap, which closed the Raiders lead to 23-21 and set up a two-point conversion to force overtime.

Murray hit Green in the back of the end zone on the conversion play and we’re headed to overtime in Las Vegas as a result.