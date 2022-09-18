Cooper Kupp’s second touchdown gives Rams 28-3 lead over Falcons

Given the score, maybe the Falcons will be able to exorcise some demons against the Rams on Sunday.
But that feels pretty unlikely, as Los Angeles leads Atlanta 28-3 midway through the third quarter.
The Rams held a 21-3 lead at halftime and got the ball first in the third period. It didn’t take L.A. long to go down the field and extend the lead, with the team using a 10-play, 75-yard drive to get back in the end zone. Running back Cam Akers converted third-and-1 at the Atlanta 31 with a 3-yard run. Then quarterback Matthew Stafford hit receiver Cooper Kupp out of the backfield for a 10-yard TD on third-and-4.
Kupp has now started the game catching all seven of his targets for 76 yards with a pair of TDs. He had a 3-yard score at the end of the first half.
Stafford is 19-of-22 passing for 188 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.