Cooper Kupp’s touchdown gives Rams 21-3 halftime lead over Falcons

Getty Images

The reigning Super Bowl champions look a lot better in Week Two than they did in Week One.

The Rams scored a touchdown on each of their first two drives and added another just before time expired in the second quarter to take a 21-3 lead into halftime.

While quarterback Matthew Stafford was picked off by cornerback Casey Hayward on an endzone throw to tight end Tyler Higbee, the Rams’ defense picked him up. L.A. rookie corner Cobie Durant intercepted a tipped pass intended for Cordarrelle Patterson and returned it all the way to Atlanta’s 9-yard line.

A couple of plays later, Stafford connected with receiver Cooper Kupp for a 3-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left.

Stafford started the first half 10-of-10 passing and finished it 14-of-16 for 125 yards with two touchdowns and the interception. Receiver Allen Robinson caught his first TD as a Ram to finish Los Angeles’ opening drive. Running back Darrell Henderson then punched one in from 8-yards out in the second quarter.

The Falcons’ first drive of the game was promising, but ended after linebacker Bobby Wagner came through the line untouched to sack quarterback Marcus Mariota. Then kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 44-yard field goal wide left.

Atlanta also did not convert fourth-and-2 at midfield when Patterson was stuffed for no gain on a run up the middle.

Mariota finished the first half 8-of-15 for 105 yards with an interception.

The Rams have a chance to double up, as they get the ball first in the third quarter.