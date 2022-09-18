Cooper Rush throws 9-yard touchdown pass on Cowboys’ first drive

Getty Images

Cooper Rush threw for 325 yards in a victory over the Vikings last season when Dak Prescott was injured. He is showing again today why the Cowboys opted to give him the reins when Prescott injured his thumb in the season opener rather than seek outside help.

Dallas marched right down the field on its first possession, and Rush gave the team its first touchdown of 2022.

The Cowboys, who lost to the Bucs 19-3 in Week 1, got on the board on their first drive Sunday after taking the opening kickoff. Dallas went 75 yards in 12 plays, converting one fourth down.

On a fourth-and-two at their own 44, the Cowboys converted with a Rush pass of 17 yards to Noah Brown. Six plays later, Rush and Brown hooked up again for a 9-yard score.

Rush went 5-of-6 for 42 yards and a touchdown on the Cowboys’ initial drive, and Brown caught two passes for 26 yards and the score.