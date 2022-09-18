Cowboys beat Bengals 20-17 on final-play, 50-yard field goal

Posted by Charean Williams on September 18, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Cooper Rush isn’t Dak Prescott, but he did something Prescott has done a lot in his career. Rush led the Cowboys to a victory over the Bengals with a last-minute scoring drive.

The Cowboys went 33 yards in six plays to pull out a 20-17 win after losing a 17-3 lead. Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal on the final play.

After a 14-yard punt return by KaVontae Turpin to the Dallas 35, Rush completed passes of 8, 12, 10 before a Tony Pollard 3-yard run and a spike with three seconds left to kill the clock. Maher then ended it.

It left Rush with a 2-0 record as a starter. He passed for 325 yards in a victory over the Vikings with Prescott out with a calf injury in 2021.

On Sunday, Prescott was sidelined after undergoing hand surgery Monday, and Rush completed 19 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Noah Brown caught five passes for 91 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown on the team’s first possession.

The Cowboys led 17-3 at halftime, but the Bengals got two field goal drives in the third quarter and a field goal and touchdown drive in the fourth. Joe Burrow‘s 5-yard touchdown throw to Tee Higgins followed by a two-point conversion pass to Tyler Boyd tied the game with 3:45 left.

The teams traded punts before Dallas ended it on the final play.

Burrow was 24-of-36 for 199 yards and a touchdown with Higgins catching six passes for 71 yards. The Cowboys sacked Burrow six times, with Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong getting two each.

The Cowboys now are 1-1, while the Bengals fall to 0-2 with losses on the final play on 50-plus yard field goals. Chris Boswell made a 53-yarder on the final play of overtime last week to give Pittsburgh a 23-20 win.

32 responses to “Cowboys beat Bengals 20-17 on final-play, 50-yard field goal

  1. Red always beats Dak.

    Jason Garret
    Andy Dalton
    Cooper Rush

    All were/are better and far cheaper than Dak.

  6. That Bengals Playoff run to the Super Bowl was a lot of fun to watch.

    But, it’s starting to seem more and more like a fluke every week.

  9. What in the world has happened to the Bengals?! Their Offensive was supposedly the glaring weakness last year. They claimed to have fixed that. The new and improved Offensive Line is seriously going to get Joe Burrow injured. The Chargers have given Justin Herbert everything he needs to succees. Why can’t the Bengals give Burrow some stinkin’ protection?

  13. Cinci was the victim of yet another slow start, the Cowboys scored 14 points and 50% of their yards for the entire game in the 1st quarter. The rest of the game the Cowboys scored 3 points before their final FG as time expired.

    The Bengals last drive was played not to lose and to hope their defense held. No urgency. If they played with a little urgency they probably get 1 first down and it at least goes to OT.

    It seems almost ridiculous to say but the Bengals look unprepared going into each of their games.

  14. Anthony Berry says:
    September 18, 2022 at 7:40 pm
    Red always beats Dak? What are you even talking about?

    How Bout Dem Cowboys!
    ———-

    Evidently that is too old a pop culture reference for you.

    I’m guessing it refers to the movie Passemger 57 with Wesley Snipes, wherein he says, “Always bet on black.”

    On a roulette wheel, there are red and black. All the QB’s listed are red heads who played for the Cowboys.

    So red beats Dak. I’m a college drop out and figured it out.

  16. I guess the two middle-fingers Chase held up to Fitzpatrick last week stood for the two losses the Bungles would start the season with. Cincy in full Super Bowl hangover mode.

  17. Bengals are who we thought they were. It’s just the NFL put them on the book for a SB. LA needed a win, and they needed a competitor they could beat. Now reality is back!

  18. Zac Taylor v. McCarthy/Moore lived up to the terribly coached team hype. How do any of these guys retain their jobs?

  20. And there are still Bengals fans who can’t understand why they weren’t unanimous favorites to win the Superbowl this year.

  21. Both teams are awful beyond words. I was under the impression that the Bungles spent a bunch of money to protect Joey Burrow?? 6-7 sacks and he was running for his life after a 2 step drop every play. The honeymoon is over for the Bungles for another 30 years or so. They stink.

  23. I remember not to long ago that Bungles fans were saying Burrow was better than Mahomes and Allen. That aged like sour cream huh?

  24. Watching Dallas win a game they shouldn’t is very UnPatriotic.

    But how pathetic is that Bengals O line

  26. “Cooper Rush isn’t Dak Prescott,”

    Nope, Cooper Rush can actually win unlike Mediocre Prescott.

  28. I will call it a good victory for the Cowboys but it seemed as if they decided in the 3rd Qtr that 17 points was enough and started playing too conservatively then had a hard time turning it back on when they needed to. Been years since Dallas had a killer instinct.

  31. boozygoose says:
    September 18, 2022 at 7:55 pm
    Evidently that is too old a pop culture reference for you.
    I’m guessing it refers to the movie Passemger 57 with Wesley Snipes, wherein he says, “Always bet on black.”
    On a roulette wheel, there are red and black. All the QB’s listed are red heads who played for the Cowboys.
    So red beats Dak. I’m a college drop out and figured it out.

    You don’t need to assume that the Red/Dak reference was too “deep” for anyone to figure out. Might just be that like me, they thought the reference was lame.

  32. Couldn’t figure out what people were talking about this off-season. It’s the Super Bowl loser that suffers the hangover. Case in point.

