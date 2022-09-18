Cowboys beat Bengals 20-17 on final-play, 50-yard field goal

Getty Images

Cooper Rush isn’t Dak Prescott, but he did something Prescott has done a lot in his career. Rush led the Cowboys to a victory over the Bengals with a last-minute scoring drive.

The Cowboys went 33 yards in six plays to pull out a 20-17 win after losing a 17-3 lead. Brett Maher kicked a 50-yard field goal on the final play.

After a 14-yard punt return by KaVontae Turpin to the Dallas 35, Rush completed passes of 8, 12, 10 before a Tony Pollard 3-yard run and a spike with three seconds left to kill the clock. Maher then ended it.

It left Rush with a 2-0 record as a starter. He passed for 325 yards in a victory over the Vikings with Prescott out with a calf injury in 2021.

On Sunday, Prescott was sidelined after undergoing hand surgery Monday, and Rush completed 19 of 31 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown. Noah Brown caught five passes for 91 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown on the team’s first possession.

The Cowboys led 17-3 at halftime, but the Bengals got two field goal drives in the third quarter and a field goal and touchdown drive in the fourth. Joe Burrow‘s 5-yard touchdown throw to Tee Higgins followed by a two-point conversion pass to Tyler Boyd tied the game with 3:45 left.

The teams traded punts before Dallas ended it on the final play.

Burrow was 24-of-36 for 199 yards and a touchdown with Higgins catching six passes for 71 yards. The Cowboys sacked Burrow six times, with Micah Parsons and Dorance Armstrong getting two each.

The Cowboys now are 1-1, while the Bengals fall to 0-2 with losses on the final play on 50-plus yard field goals. Chris Boswell made a 53-yarder on the final play of overtime last week to give Pittsburgh a 23-20 win.