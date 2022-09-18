D’Andre Swift plans to play, but ankle injury could limit him

Getty Images

Lions running back D'Andre Swift had 15 carries for 144 yards and three catches for 31 yards last week. It’s going to be tough to equal those numbers today.

Swift is planning to play through an ankle injury, but he is likely to be limited.

According to NFL Network, the Lions are likely to give him a lighter workload.

Last week Jamaal Williams got plenty of usage around the goal line, finishing with 11 carries for 28 yards and two touchdowns, and he may get more red zone usage today against the Commanders.