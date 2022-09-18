Davante Adams puts Raiders up 7-0

Getty Images

The Raiders opened Sunday’s game with a long drive that ended with Davante Adams‘ first home touchdown for the team.

Derek Carr hit Adams for a one-yard score to cap a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly 10 minutes off the clock in the first quarter. The extra point put the Raiders up 7-0 over the Cardinals.

Adams got the score, but another wideout played a starring role in getting the Raiders down the field. Mack Hollins caught three passes for 52 yards and Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson was flagged for interfering with tight end Darren Waller on pass into the end zone to set the Raiders up on the doorstep.

Both the Raiders and the Cardinals are looking to rebound from season-opening losses and the Raiders have gotten off on the right foot.