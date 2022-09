Getty Images

Well, that didn’t take long. Thirteen seconds to be exact.

Devin Duvernay returned Jason Sanders‘ kickoff for a touchdown, going 103 yards from end zone to end zone.

Sanders had a shot at him, and Keion Crossen appeared to have an angle but had to dive at Duvernay’s feet at the 10-yard line.

The touchdown has the Ravens off to a fast start, up 7-0.

It is Duvernay’s second career kickoff return for a touchdown. He had one as a rookie, going 93 yards for a touchdown against Kansas City.