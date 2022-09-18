Devin White: We just knew Jameis Winston would give us the ball

USA Today Sports

The Buccaneers had a hard time putting points on the board for much of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but they remained in the contest thanks to a stingy defense and the unit’s sticky fingers wound up finally tilting things in their favor.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was intercepted to end three straight drives in the fourth quarter and the Bucs turned those picks into 17 points. The first one was followed by a touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman, the second became a field goal and Mike Edwards returned the third for a score.

The Bucs also forced a pair of fumbles and linebacker Devin White said the unit was confident that those plays would come because of how well they know Winston from his time in Tampa.

“When Jameis left our team, everybody knows what he did that last year,” White said, via David Schiele of WTSP. “We feel like we had a great defense then and he threw 30 picks. We just knew he’d give us the ball, we knew the running backs cough it up. . . . This was just another game to attack the ball. “

Winston’s last game against the Bucs ended with a torn ACL, so Sunday was an improvement on that front even as it fell short on every other front.