DirecTV apologizes for two straight weeks of Sunday Ticket streaming difficulties

Some teams are 2-0. Some are 0-2. When it comes to providing consistent and adequate streaming service to customers opting to watch Sunday Ticket online or via the app, DirecTV is among the winless.

The NFL had no comment on the new flurry of complaints regarding the streaming difficulties, but the league can’t be happy.

Here’s what a DirecTV spokesman told PFT via email: “While NFL Sunday Ticket on our traditional satellite service performed as expected over the past two weeks, some consumers were temporarily unable to stream. We apologize to our customers for this experience and for any inconvenience.”

An apology is nice, but it won’t make folks feel any better about not being able to watch Sunday Ticket from start to finish through a digital platform.

It’s the last year for DirecTV as the exclusive provider of Sunday Ticket. Next year, streaming will have to work; it’ll be a streaming product only, with no satellite as a backup. Hopefully, it will work.